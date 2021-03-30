Maha Assembly bypoll: BJP, NCP candidates file nominations

Samadhan Autade of the BJP and NCP's Bhagirath Bhalke on Tuesday filed nominations in Pandharpur for the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly bypoll scheduled for April 17.

The NCP candidate is the son of late MLA Bharat Bhalke.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil expressed confidence that his party would win the seat with a comfortable margin, while state NCP chief Jayant Patil said voters would stand behind the late MLA's son Bhagirath.

