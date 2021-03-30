BJP's Rahul Lodhi files nomination papers for Assembly by-polls in MP's Damoh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Lodhi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to the Damoh Assembly constituency in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "In the past, Damoh flourished under the leadership of Jayant Kumar Malaiya. Then again BJP government was formed and Damoh witnessed development. Today, in presence of Cabinet Minister Bhargav Gopal along with other public representatives, Rahul Lodhi filed his nomination from Damoh," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Malaiya was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Damoh constituency since 1990, but lost in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. The seat of Damoh fell vacant after Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned from the membership of the party and joined BJP in October 2020.

Advertisement

"I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I could not work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," Lodhi had said. According to the Election Commission, scrutiny of nominations would be concluded by March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3 while voting would be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)