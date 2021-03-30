Left Menu

BJP's Rahul Lodhi files nomination papers for Assembly by-polls in MP's Damoh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Lodhi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to the Damoh Assembly constituency in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ANI | Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:54 IST
BJP's Rahul Lodhi files nomination papers for Assembly by-polls in MP's Damoh
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Lodhi while filinghis nomination papers for by-election to Damoh Assembly constituency. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Lodhi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to the Damoh Assembly constituency in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "In the past, Damoh flourished under the leadership of Jayant Kumar Malaiya. Then again BJP government was formed and Damoh witnessed development. Today, in presence of Cabinet Minister Bhargav Gopal along with other public representatives, Rahul Lodhi filed his nomination from Damoh," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Malaiya was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Damoh constituency since 1990, but lost in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. The seat of Damoh fell vacant after Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned from the membership of the party and joined BJP in October 2020.

"I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I could not work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," Lodhi had said. According to the Election Commission, scrutiny of nominations would be concluded by March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3 while voting would be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 90k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Goa till Mar 15

Of more than 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Goa, the state has administered 90,590 doses till March 15, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.In a written reply to a question tabled by In...

One dead, four injured in clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar during Holi revelry

One person was beaten to death and four others injured in a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in the district here, police said on Tuesday.The fight took place in Tejalheda village under Chapar police station area on Monday,...

German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-60s

The German state of Berlin is again suspending the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for people under 60 due to reports of blood clots.Berlins top health official, Dilek Kalayci, said Tuesday that the decision was taken as a precautio...

Soccer-Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelseas Champions League quarter-final meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. The first leg will take place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021