No impact of sex scandal on the bypolls: Yediyurappa

The 'sex CD scandal' allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will not have any impact on the coming bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday as he asked him to join the campaigning.

He also said an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.

''Our Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai is getting the case inquired impartially...it is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi, it is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with a malicious intent..let's wait and see,'' Yediyurappa said.

''We are ready to face everything within the framework of law..''It (scandal) will not have any impact on the bypolls.

I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning,'' he added.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to take part in the filing of nominations of BJP's Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was ''fake'', the woman,said to be featured in the clip, has accused him of sexually ''using'' her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala Suresh Angadi is the wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death due to COVID-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election.

