Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan quits electoral politics

Senior CPIM leader and Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Tuesday said he has decided to bid adieu to electoral politics.A three-time MLA, Jayarajan is one of the several senior leaders who did not get a ticket this time as the Left party decided not to field those who have completed two terms.While addressing the media here, Jayarajan made it clear that he would not contest in any form of election from now onwards.The partyhas decided not to field those persons who have already completed two terms.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:06 IST
Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan quits electoral politics

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Tuesday said he has decided to bid adieu to electoral politics.

A three-time MLA, Jayarajan is one of the several senior leaders who did not get a ticket this time as the Left party decided not to field those who have completed two terms.

While addressing the media here, Jayarajan made it clear that he would not contest in any form of election from now onwards.

''The partyhas decided not to field those persons who have already completed two terms. I have completed my term...

I have been elected an MLA thrice and become a minister also,'' he said.

Citing his advanced age and related ailments as reasons to quit electoral politics, the 70-years-old leader said he would not contest even if the party demands.

''I hope the party will accept my stand. Otherwise, I will try to convince the party about my position. I am getting old and suffering from various health problems... So, I cannot contest in elections anymore,'' the senior leader added.

Asked about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was contesting at the age of 75, Jayarajan said he wasa ''great personality'' having exceptional caliber and energy.

Serving as the party's district secretary in politically volatile Kannur for long, E P Jayarajan was once known as the close confidant of Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kannur strongman had to resign as industries minister in October 2016 over alleged nepotism charges soon after the LDF government came into power.

He ran into rough weather after the appointment of his nephew P K Sudheer Nambiar -- son of Kannur MP P K Sreemathi -- as the managing director of Kerala Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

However, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, which probed the case, had absolved him of the charges, following which he had been reinducted into the ministry in 2018.

