Two Congress members pursuing politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani

Apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday alleged that they ''do not know the Assamese culture'' and pursue politics only for ''the survival of their family''.

She, however, did not name the siblings.

The senior BJP leader also accused Congress of committing a sin by not fulfilling the promises that it had made during earlier elections in Assam.

Without taking the names of Gandhis, the Union textiles minister said, ''A few days ago, two members of the Gandhi family visited Assam. They don't know the Assamese culture and do politics only for the survival of their family.'' Irani had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a series of election rallies in Assam, the Union women and child development minister appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for development and bring the saffron party back to power.

''The Congress committed a sin of smashing the dreams of people, which it had earlier shown before coming to power,'' she said.

The Congress was in power in Assam for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2016.

Irani claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series of schemes that are directly benefiting people who were earlier deprived of welfare programs.

She alleged that the Congress when it was in power at the Centre, did not even send funds allotted to Assam for its development.

Terming the AIUDF, an alliance partner of the Congress, as a communal party, Irani said, ''Don't spread communal hatred among people and create a fight among brothers. The Assamese people will vote for the development and welfare of their families.'' The first phase of the Assam assembly election was held on March 27. The state will have polling in two more phases on April 1 and 6.

