People of Kerala will not be fooled by false promises, corrupt government: Priyanka Gandhi

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:28 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking at a campaign rally in Karunagappally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The people of Kerala will not be fooled by false promises and corrupt governance, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday while campaigning in Kollam ahead of the Assembly elections. "Kerala, I wish for you to show to everybody in this country that you will not be fooled by any false promises, corrupt governance, and people who want power but don't serve you," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Karunagappally.

"Vote for the Congress party so that you get a good government and so that Kerala can be put back on the top of development and your economy can be made strong once again," she added. The Congress leader further urged the people to vote for the party to strengthen and encourage young candidates.

"Vote to strengthen our candidates to bring forward the new generations of Kerala's politicians and make yourselves a government that works for you," she said. At her arrival, Priyanka Gandhi was welcomed by the youngest candidate from Kerala, Aritha Babu, who will be contesting the Karunagappally seat.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

