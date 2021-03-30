Left Menu

Hungarian, Polish PMs to discuss new alliance with Italy's League leader

The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, and League leader Matteo Salvini are to be held in Hungary's capital Budapest. Speaking to reporters in Rome, Salvini said the thrust of the discussions would be on policy issues such as health, immigration, education, and economic growth.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:11 IST
Hungarian, Polish PMs to discuss new alliance with Italy's League leader
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

The hard-right prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday to discuss forging a new European political alliance, officials said. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and League leader Matteo Salvini are to be held in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Salvini said the thrust of the discussions would be on policy issues such as health, immigration, education and economic growth. However, he said they would also talk about international alliances and he hoped all of Europe's right-wing parties could join in a single group within the European Parliament.

Orban's Fidesz party quit the main pan-European center-right bloc, the European People's Party (EPP), earlier this month, two years after it was suspended for policies criticized by mainstream conservatives as authoritarian. Orban's nationalist policies have long been seen as a better fit with smaller blocs to the right of the EPP - notably the eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group that includes Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) party, or the rightist Identity and Democracy group that includes the League.

"If I had a wish, it would be that the two groups that are currently divided...merge into a single large group that would put back into focus the original values of Europe," Salvini told foreign reporters. "It would be the second-largest group in the European Parliament," he added, denying that he wanted to push his League, Italy's most popular party, into the EPP.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has said he has held talks with like-minded parties about creating a new political alliance as Fidesz seeks a new home within the European Parliament. He says the goal is an umbrella political group for Fidesz and similar parties in Europe that do not want to host migrants and seek to "protect" traditional families.

Orban faces elections in 2022, with the opposition spanning centrists, liberals and socialists united against Fidesz for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda promises satellite mapping, reservoirs for 'flood-free' Assam

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday promised that the party will work towards making Assam free of floods in the next five years if it returns to power in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Dharmapur, which will go to polls in the secon...

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.UEFA said Tuesday the Ramn Snchez-Pizjun Stadium in Seville will stage the games...

JKPCC chief, several Congress workers briefly detained in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC president G A Mir was detained on Tuesday along with senior party leaders and workers during a protest against the hike in prices of petrol and other essential commodities in Rajouri distri...

Motor racing-Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

Formula Ones motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday.The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Braw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021