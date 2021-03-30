Left Menu

The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and State BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by "issuing advertisements camouflaged as political predictions" on front pages of newspapers throughout Assam.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:35 IST
Assam polls: Congress files police complaint against Sonowal, Nadda over BJP advertisement
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and State BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by "issuing advertisements camouflaged as political predictions" on front pages of newspapers throughout Assam. The state Congress also seeks action against eight newspapers and news publications for publishing the same.

The FIR was lodged at the Dispur police station on Sunday under section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the directions issued by the Election Commission of India on March 26. "In a pre-planned conspiracy to deceive voters in the second and third phases, CM, BJP national president, state chief and other members of the party have knowingly issued advertisements camouflaged as headlines on front pages of various newspapers claiming that the BJP will win all the constituencies of Upper Assam," the letter was written to the Officer-in-charge of the Dispur Police Station read.

"The said advertisements have been presented in a manner on the front page of every newspaper to prejudice the mind of the voters of Assam. More so, the advertisements have been presented in a manner so as to look like a 'Newspaper headline'. This deliberate, malicious and malafide set of advertisements are in clear violation of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which is punishable up to two years of imprisonment and fine," the letter added. The polling for the first phase ended on March 27 with a 77 per cent voter turnout. The second phase poll in Assam is scheduled to take place on April 1. This phase will see polling on 39 seats.

The last phase of the Assam Assembly polls will hold on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

