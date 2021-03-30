Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:43 IST
Sharad Pawar hospitalised a day before schedule: Nawab Malik

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery after he experienced pains in his abdomen, a party leader said.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said Pawar (80) was supposed to get admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday.

''As he experienced pains in his abdomen today, he has been admitted to the hospital in the afternoon,'' he said.

Malik on Monday said Pawar will undergo surgery at the hospital after it was diagnosed that he has a gall bladder issue.

''Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,'' he had tweeted.

''He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,'' the minister had said.

