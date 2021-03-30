Left Menu

PTI | Dharapuram | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:44 IST
PM Modi targets TMC over Shova Majumdar's death in Bengal

Decrying the 'anti-women' mindset of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at them over the death of the mother of a BJP worker in West Bengal, Shova Majumdar, following an assault.

In a veiled attack against DMK leader and former union telecom minister A Raja for his objectionable remark against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother, Modi, in a poll rally here, said the opposition's 'anti-women mindset' is not restricted to Tamil Nadu alone.

In West Bengal, an elderly lady, Shova Majumdar, lost her life, he said.

''A few weeks ago, we all saw with horror how goons belonging to TMC brutally attacked her just because her ideology was different.'' Though this has been in the news for long, he asked if the Congress showed any empathy or its ally DMK condemned it.

Also, he wondered if DMK's ally the Left parties condemned such behaviour.

''Did their friends TMC, with whom they hold strategy meets in Delhi, show any regret ? No not at all. Pin drop silence among the opposition.'' Without naming Raja, Modi said the Congress and DMK have launched their 'outdated 2G missile', which has one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu.

''A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the nari shakti of Tamil Nadu.'' Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he alleged.

''God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu.'' Days ago, in his campaign, Raja allegedly spoke in an offensive, derogatory manner over the birth of Palaniswami, following which the ruling AIADMK lodged a police complaint and a case has been registered against him.

Raja later apologised for his remark, but claimed that his words were taken out of context.

Asking the Congress and DMK leadership to control their party leaders, the PM said the 'proud' sons and daughters of Tamil Nadu never compromised on their ideals and fought against injustice.

BJP leaders had on Monday condoled the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal, who was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress members.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said the pain and wounds of Majumdar's family would haunt West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for long.

BJP president J P Nadda said Majumdar lost her life for being the mother of a worker of the saffron party and added that her sacrifice would be remembered forever.

