CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday hit out at CPIM-backed former MP Joyce George over his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Left movement needs to come out of the abyss of everyday sexism and misogyny.The Left needs to be progressive on every front, Bhattacharya said.Addressing a poll rally in support of a CPIM candidate in Keralas Irattayar on Monday, George said Gandhi only visits womens colleges and girls should be careful while dealing with him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:46 IST
Left should come out of 'abyss of sexism, misogyny': CPI(ML) leader on ex-MP's remarks against Rahul

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday hit out at CPI(M)-backed former MP Joyce George over his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Left movement needs to come out of the ''abyss of everyday sexism and misogyny''.

The Left needs to be progressive on every front, Bhattacharya said.

Addressing a poll rally in support of a CPI(M) candidate in Kerala's Irattayar on Monday, George said Gandhi only visits women's colleges and girls should be ''careful'' while dealing with him.

''Rahul Gandhi is a bachelor and a troublemaker... so girls should be wary of him,'' said George in reference to the Congress leader's visit to a women's college in Kochi last week.

Taking to Twitter, Bhattacharya said, ''It's not fun! The Left movement in India needs to come out of this abyss of everyday sexism and misogyny! Comrades across the Left spectrum need to take a call and reject this discourse. The Left needs to be progressive on every score, on every front.'' The CPI(M) has distanced itself from George's remarks, while the former MP has expressed regret.

''I hereby unconditionally withdraw the inappropriate remarks made by me while addressing an election rally in Irattayar on Monday. I also express regret over that,'' George said on Tuesday.

George won as the CPI(M)-backed independent during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Idukki. He lost to Congress' Dean Kuriakose in the 2019 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

