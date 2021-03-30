Left Menu

Ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy and Congress nominee Ajit Mangaraj on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the by- election in the Pipili assembly seat in Odishas Puri district.The by-poll, to be held on April 17, is necessitated by the death of Rudraprataps father Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:57 IST
BJD, Cong nominees file nomination papers for Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy and Congress nominee Ajit Mangaraj on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the by- election in the Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district.

The by-poll, to be held on April 17, is necessitated by the death of Rudrapratap's father Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020. He had represented Pipili in the Assembly seven times.

Accompanied by senior leaders and hundreds of supporters, Rudrapratap Maharathy filed his nomination papers in the additional district magistrate's office in Puri.

Rudrapratap and his sister Pallavi broke into tears before starting for Puri from Pipili.

''My father had always been there for the people of Pipili. I will follow his footsteps and serve them. I am optimistic that people will bless me in the by-poll,'' Rudrapratap said.

Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj also filed his nomination paper at the ADM's office.

He was accompanied by state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and other senior leaders of the party, besides a large number of supporters.

''The Congress workers are excited about the upcoming election. It is going to be a good fight,'' Mangaraj said.

CPI(ML-Liberation) candidate Ashok Kumar Pradhan also filed his nomination on Tuesday.

BJP nominee Ashrit Pattnayak has already filed his nomination papers for the by-election.

While polling will be held on April 17, votes will be counted on May 2.

