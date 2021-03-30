Left Menu

BJP candidate files papers for bypolls to Salt Assembly segment

The party also held a public meeting at Syalde Chania Bagad with BJP leaders urging people to vote for him to carry forward the good work done by the late MLA.Addressing the meeting, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said, Jeenas elder brother has been fielded from the seat as his representative.

BJP candidate files papers for bypolls to Salt Assembly segment

BJP candidate Mahesh Jeena on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the bypolls to the Almora’s Salt Assembly segment, the voting for which will be held on April 17.

Mahesh Jeena is the elder brother of the late MLA Surendra Singh Jeena, who had died from coronavirus in November last year.

The BJP candidate filed his papers in the presence of senior party leaders. The party also held a public meeting at Syalde Chania Bagad with BJP leaders urging people to vote for him to carry forward the good work done by the late MLA.

Addressing the meeting, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said, ''Jeena's elder brother has been fielded from the seat as his representative. His victory is a must to continue the good work done by the late MLA in Salt.'' State ministers Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chufal and MPs Ajay Bhatt and Ajay Tamta also addressed the gathering, asking people to ensure Mahesh's win to fulfil his younger brother's vision.

