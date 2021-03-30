Mamata s ouster will bring much-desired change in Bengal: Shah in Nandigram

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from the high-profile constituency.

He stressed that defeating Banerjee from Nandigram would be a precursor to the much-desired change that Bengal had long been waiting for.

Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, the Union minister, with TMC turncoat and party candidate Suvendu Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowd that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Reyapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.

Locals queued up on two sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the narrow streets amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

Later, while talking to reporters at BJP party office in Reyapara area, Shah exuded confidence that saffron camp candidate Suvendu Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram by a record margin.

''I bow my head before the people of Nandigram for coming out in support of the BJP. Today, when I came here, I saw jubilant faces everywhere. I want to express my gratitude to the people of Nandigram. Now, I am confident that Suvendu Adhikari will win the polls from Nandigram,'' he stated.

Shah said that the saffron party's victory margin ''should be so big that no politician would dare to fool the masses with false promises ever again''.

''In Nandigram, we don't just intend to ensure Suvendu's victory but also seek to guarantee development. I would like to request the people here to vote for Suvendu in large numbers so that no one in the future dares to play with the sentiments of 'Ma', 'Mati' and 'Manush'.

''By defeating Mamata didi in Nandigram, you can bring about the much-desired change in West Bengal. You defeat her here; the TMC will automatically get defeated in other parts of the state,'' he said.

Referring to a recent incident of rape in Nandigram, Shah wondered why women are not safe in the state, despite ''tall claims'' made by Banerjee.

''It is unfortunate that a woman was raped in Nandigram. She (Mamata) talks big about women's safety. What is the situation here? A woman was raped here, just a few kilometres away from where she has been putting up in teh constituency,'' he said.

The top BJP leader slammed the TMC government for its ''decade-long misrule'' in the state and accused Banerjee of ''blocking'' central government schemes in the state.

''After forming the government in Bengal, we will work towards restoring the lost pride and culture of the state, taking inspiration from the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Aurobindo.

''We have to move together to build a better Bengal. We have to work together to make Bengal self-reliant,'' he said.

The agrarian backwaters of Nandigram turned saffron during the day as many people from nearby villages huddled on the streets to catch a glimpse of Shah. The Union minister also interacted with a few locals on the way.

In the evening, he left for his next roadshow at Debra constituency in West Midnapore district.

