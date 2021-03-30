Left Menu

Puducherry polls: No ticket to V Narayanasamy shows how much of disaster his govt has turned out to be, says PM Modi

The denial of ticket to Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy "despite him being so loyal to his party" shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adressing an election rally in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The denial of ticket to Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy "despite him being so loyal to his party" shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket," the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally here.

Continuing with his dig at Narayanasamy over "denial of ticket" to him by Congress, the Prime Minister said: "So many years of loyalty. Lifting slippers of his leader. Doing wrong translations to impress his leader. Still, no ticket! This clearly shows how much of a disaster his Government has turned out to be." On March 20, Narayanswamy had declined the reports claiming that the Congress party has not given him a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory."Some media reports stated I am not fighting election because high command did not give a ticket to me which is untrue. Sonia Gandhi asked me to fight the election," Narayanasamy had said while talking to ANI.Narayansamy had claimed that he turned down the offer as he is campaigning in all constituencies."Moreover, our Pradesh Congress Committee President is contesting election therefore we decided that I should go for the campaign in all the constituencies. Keeping that in mind I didn't contest the election," he had added.

It is worth mentioning that Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed before completing its five-year term under Narayansamy.He had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers. While Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.

The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. (ANI)

