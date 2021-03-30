PDA's consensus candidate files nomination for Noksen bypoll in Nagaland

Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:31 IST
Filing of nomination for the bye-election to Noksen assembly seat in Nagaland came to an end on Tuesday with only one candidate submitting documents, a state election official said.

H Chuba Chang, a consensus candidate of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), filed the nomination for the bypoll, Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

The candidate, a former MLA, is a member of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Scrutiny of documents will be done on Wednesday, while the last date of withdrawal of nomination is April 3.

The bye-election for the Noksen seat in Tuensang district is scheduled to be held on April 17.

H Chuba Chang, a four-time MLA, was given the party ticket at a programme held at NDPP office, Chumukedima in Dimapur district on Monday.

The Noksen seat fell vacant following the death of C M Chang, who was the minister for environment, forest and climate change, and justice and law, on October 12 last year.

Meanwhile, the principal opposition in Nagaland Assembly - Naga People's Front (NPF), which has 25 MLAs in the 60-member House is not contesting the bypoll.

NPF Legislature Party spokesperson, MLA Imkong L.

Imchen said there was no ticket seeker and the party does not have the resource to contest the bypoll.

