Nadda promises satellite mapping, reservoirs for 'flood-free' Assam

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday promised that the party will work towards making Assam free of floods in the next five years if it returns to power in the state.

ANI | Nalbari (Assam) | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday promised that the party will work towards making Assam free of floods in the next five years if it returns to power in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Dharmapur, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 1, Nadda said satellite mapping will be done and reservoirs will be created.

"We want to free Assam from floods. Satellite mapping will be done, reservoirs will be created. We want to make every village in the state 'aatmanirbhar'," he said. Nadda also referred to promises made by the party in its manifesto, including on employment, delimitation exercise and providing financial support for 30 lakh women across the state.

"I want to say one thing very clearly - Prime Minister Narendra Modi never saw anyone on the basis of religion. He has always worked on the basis of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," he said. The second phase of polling in the state will be held on April 1 and the third and final phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The first phase took place on March 27. (ANI)

