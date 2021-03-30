Prez undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS here, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, it said.

''The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors,'' the statement said.

The president was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday.

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort Friday morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed good wishes and prayers for the president's speedy recovery.

"Glad to learn about Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji's successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. May each day bring him renewed strength. My good wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

