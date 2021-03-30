MP: BJP, Cong attack each other over lists of star campaigners

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday traded barbs over the lists of star campaigners released by both the parties for the next month's Damoh Assembly bypoll.

Taking a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia whose rebellion against then Kamal Nath government led to its collapse last March, the Congress said the name of the former Guna MP figured at the 10th position in the BJP's list of star campaigners.

On the other hand, the BJP said the Congress' list of star campaigners shows the internal bickering in that party.

''The BJP has placed Scindia at the 10th place in the list of the star campaigners. Scindia was placed at the 10th spot in the list for a previous bypoll as well. The BJP is proving him 'dus-numbri','' Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress' list reflects groupism in the state unit.

''Senior Congress leader and former minister Dr Govind Singh from Bhind didn't figure in the list of the star campaigners. Singh and other contenders for the post of Leader of Opposition, including former ministers Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Brijendra Singh, and former speaker NP Prajapati, are left out,'' Agrawal said.

The Congress' list of 30 star campaigners included AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, and former Union ministers Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri and Kantilal Bhuria.

Names of BJP leaders VD Sharma, who heads the state unit, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Thawarchand Gehlot figure in the list of star campaigners.

Other leaders of the saffron party who are part of the list included former Union minister Uma Bharati, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and the party's general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, P Muralidhar Rao.

Earlier in the day, BJP nominee Rahul Lodhi filed his nomination papers in Damoh in the presence of the CM and other leaders.

Chouhan also addressed a public rally on the occasion.

Lodhi will square off against Ajay Tandon of Congress in the bypoll scheduled to be held on April 17.

The bypoll was necessitated after Lodhi, the sitting MLA from Damoh, quit Congress last year.

Tandon had already filed his nomination papers.

