Left Menu

MP: BJP, Cong attack each other over lists of star campaigners

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:50 IST
MP: BJP, Cong attack each other over lists of star campaigners

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday traded barbs over the lists of star campaigners released by both the parties for the next month's Damoh Assembly bypoll.

Taking a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia whose rebellion against then Kamal Nath government led to its collapse last March, the Congress said the name of the former Guna MP figured at the 10th position in the BJP's list of star campaigners.

On the other hand, the BJP said the Congress' list of star campaigners shows the internal bickering in that party.

''The BJP has placed Scindia at the 10th place in the list of the star campaigners. Scindia was placed at the 10th spot in the list for a previous bypoll as well. The BJP is proving him 'dus-numbri','' Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress' list reflects groupism in the state unit.

''Senior Congress leader and former minister Dr Govind Singh from Bhind didn't figure in the list of the star campaigners. Singh and other contenders for the post of Leader of Opposition, including former ministers Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Brijendra Singh, and former speaker NP Prajapati, are left out,'' Agrawal said.

The Congress' list of 30 star campaigners included AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, and former Union ministers Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri and Kantilal Bhuria.

Names of BJP leaders VD Sharma, who heads the state unit, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Thawarchand Gehlot figure in the list of star campaigners.

Other leaders of the saffron party who are part of the list included former Union minister Uma Bharati, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and the party's general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, P Muralidhar Rao.

Earlier in the day, BJP nominee Rahul Lodhi filed his nomination papers in Damoh in the presence of the CM and other leaders.

Chouhan also addressed a public rally on the occasion.

Lodhi will square off against Ajay Tandon of Congress in the bypoll scheduled to be held on April 17.

The bypoll was necessitated after Lodhi, the sitting MLA from Damoh, quit Congress last year.

Tandon had already filed his nomination papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

Germany and Italys benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. b...

Bumrah gets down to physical training for IPL after wedding break

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.Bumrah, who is currently serving the seven-day m...

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association GIPSA, stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not staye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021