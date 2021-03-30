Left Menu

Congress moves EC, seeks disqualification of Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Congress on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging that BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had "threatened" Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary and demanded that he should be disqualified from contesting the assembly polls and a case should be registered against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:56 IST
Congress moves EC, seeks disqualification of Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging that BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had "threatened" Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary and demanded that he should be disqualified from contesting the assembly polls and a case should be registered against him. In a memorandum to the poll panel, the party also demanded that Sarma should be banned from campaigning in the Assam election.

"We would like to draw this Commission's urgent attention towards senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma's open public threats, who foreseeing the looming defeat of his party, has made blatant, scandalous and intimidating statements on March 29 wherein he has openly threatened his opponent party, INC alliance partner and Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary of sending him to jail by misusing the Central Agency - NIA, which is under the direct administrative control of the BJP-led Central Government," the memorandum said. The Congress also accused the Assam minister of attempting to influence the voters to not vote for the alliance led by Congress, including Mohilary's party.

"Sarma has sought to cast a malicious and malafide impression on the public at large, that on account of the undue strength of the BJP led Central government manning the Central agencies, Sarma is in an undue position to control/ misuse the NIA and hence capable of sending Mohilary to jail. This is a clear message to the voters in order to influence them to not vote for INC alliance including the BPF by completely unconstitutional means and propaganda," the party alleged. The letter, signed by Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Wasnik, said that Sarma's remarks were a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and demanded action under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code".

Assam went to the first phase of polling on March 27 and the second phase of voting will be held on April 1. The last phase of polling in the state will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine children die in fire incidents in two Bihar districts

Nine children have been charred to death in two separate incidents of fire in Araria and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.Six children were burnt alive in Kavaiya village of Palasi police station area of Araria in the...

German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

Germany and Italys benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. b...

Bumrah gets down to physical training for IPL after wedding break

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.Bumrah, who is currently serving the seven-day m...

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021