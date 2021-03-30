Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly: Unwell minister leaves question hour midway

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:58 IST
Gujarat Assembly: Unwell minister leaves question hour midway

Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Tuesday left the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly midway after feeling unwell, two days after his RT-PCR test for coronavirus returned negative, a party functionary said.

Patel (65) left the Assembly during question hour and headed back to his bungalow to take rest as he was not feeling well, BJP's chief whip Pankaj Desai said.

''He had tested negative for coronavirus in an RT-PCR test done two days back. He will get tested for the virus again,'' Desai added.

Amid the session, so far, nine MLAs and several Assembly staff have been detected with COVID-19, though Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had refused to curtail the session, scheduled to end on April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine children die in fire incidents in two Bihar districts

Nine children have been charred to death in two separate incidents of fire in Araria and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.Six children were burnt alive in Kavaiya village of Palasi police station area of Araria in the...

German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

Germany and Italys benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. b...

Bumrah gets down to physical training for IPL after wedding break

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.Bumrah, who is currently serving the seven-day m...

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021