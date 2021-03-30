Syria's Assad: those benefiting from currency crash should be punished

Syria's Assad: those benefiting from currency crash should be punishedReuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:17 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called on Tuesday for traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound to be punished.
"It should be dealt with as a battle. If the citizen does not stand by state institutions in this war, the institutions will lose," he told the cabinet, in a video shared by his office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)