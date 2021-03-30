Left Menu

Maharashtra: Lockdown talk divides MVA leaders

However, it is the last option before us.There is nothing wrong in considering the lockdown but it would create a lot of problems, Tope told reporters.Topes cabinet colleague and NCP leader Nawab Malik, questioned the effectiveness of a lockdown in arresting the spread of coronavirus infection.Imposition of a lockdown will affect the people adversely.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:20 IST
Maharashtra: Lockdown talk divides MVA leaders

The constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government spoke in different voices on Tuesday on the need for a fresh lockdown in Maharashtra with some leaders of the NCP and the Shiv Sena questioning the effectiveness of such strategy against the epidemic.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.

Notably, in view of the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force.

Maharashtra is witnessing a huge rise in new coronavirus positive cases. The state's cumulative tally of infections stood at 27,45,518 as on Monday.

''Nobody wants a lockdown, not even chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, it is the last option before us.

There is nothing wrong in considering the lockdown but it would create a lot of problems,'' Tope told reporters.

Tope's cabinet colleague and NCP leader Nawab Malik, questioned the effectiveness of a lockdown in arresting the spread of coronavirus infection.

''Imposition of a lockdown will affect the people adversely. We do not want people to suffer,'' he said.

State PWD (public undertakings) Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, whose party heads the tripartite government, also comprising the Congress, said the measures like a lockdown are not going to help anyone.

''We have realised that wearing a mask and maintaining hygiene is the only way to curb the spread of the virus,'' he said.

Reiterating the BJP's opposition to any lockdown, its state unit president Chandrakant Patil said the state government should first make financial provisions for hawkers and labourers, who he said will suffer the most if a lockdown is clamped again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education Minister Pokhriyal inaugurates happiness centre at IIM-Jammu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated a happiness centre at the Indian Institute of Management IIM-Jammu virtually on Tuesday.The minister said that incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum is a very crucia...

Nine children die in fire incidents in two Bihar districts

Nine children have been charred to death in two separate incidents of fire in Araria and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.Six children were burnt alive in Kavaiya village of Palasi police station area of Araria in the...

German, Italian yields rise to highest in almost two weeks, led by Treasuries

Germany and Italys benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. b...

Bumrah gets down to physical training for IPL after wedding break

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, beginning on April 9.Bumrah, who is currently serving the seven-day m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021