Mamata requests EC to provide security to TMC workers in Nandigram

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of beating Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assembly constituency.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:54 IST
Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters in Nandigram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of beating Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assembly constituency. "This is Balrampur village, Nandigram. BJP workers are beating them (TMC worker) here. They are demanding security. I will request the Election Commission to give them security as law and order is in their hands," Mamata told mediapersons here.

The chief minister visited the house of a TMC worker at Balrampur village in Nandigram who was allegedly beaten by miscreants on Tuesday. TMC has alleged that BJP brought anti-social elements from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to create a nuisance and instil fear among voters during the polling.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. In phase-II, 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will be held on April 6. The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

