Surjewala slams Muraleedharan for justifying love jihad law in Kerala

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Union Minister V Muraleedharan for justifying the need for love jihad law in Kerala and said that the Christians in the state is worried. "BJP is only seeking to divide. They only want to divide the country by putting communities and religions each other. This is the only part of the Asian subcontinent where there has never been a clash of civilisations, where for generationally we have lifted together, for habituated together," said Surjewala.

"We have celebrated Easter and Diwali, we have celebrated Eid and Holi together in a spirit that you need. The entire focus of the BJP is always as same as that of the East India Company," he added. Addressing a press conference in Kochi, Surjewala said Piyush Goyal and BJP is reflecting their eversion, not only to nuns, but to the minorities, to the poor, and to the underprivileged in this country.

Advertisement

"Piyush Goyal and BJP are played by the entire minority mindset. If they can disrespect those who are messengers of God. That is our nuns. First getting them attacked through BJP cadres in UP and then denying the incident altogether," said "From the gruesome murder of Father Graham Staines during the earlier NDA rule in Odisha to attacking the nuns now in UP. There is a systematic spectrum . We believe there is to practice religion in this country still and that fundamental right still has not been taken away. So what Piyush Goyal and BJP is doing, reflects their eversion, not only to nuns, but to the minorities, to the poor, and to the underprivileged in this country," he added.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed as wrong the allegations that two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were "attacked" during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "making false statements" on the issue. Surjewala accused CPIM of a polluted and perverted mindset over Joyce George statement about Rahul Gandhi's only visits to Women's College.

"This reflects the culture of the CPIM. This reflects their polluted and perverted mindset. This reflects the abyss in which they want to push Kerala into. This is a state that has always shown the way forward. The entire women mindset of Pinarayi Vijayan's government and his colleagues is reflected in such statements that are insulting to women of Kerala," said Surjewala. "The CM must apologise for the remarks. Pinarayi Vijayan must come forward and apologise for the remarks of his former member of Parliament" he added.

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has come under attack for derogatory remarks against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Former Left independent MP Joyce George during the campaign for State minister MM Mani, in Idukki yesterday said, "Rahul Gandhi's programs are held only in women's colleges. He goes there and teaches girls how to stand straight, how to bend. Do not go near him and do such things. He isn't married."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)