Sex Scandal: Woman records statement before magistrate

The woman in the purported sex video, allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Tuesday appeared before a magistrate and recorded her statement.

Even as media persons, lawyers and policemen eagerly waited outside the magistrates' court on Nrupatunga Road here, she appeared before the magistrate at the specially designed Dedicated Remand Court at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar, sources said, citing security reasons for the changed plan.

Speaking to reporters later, her advocate Jagadish Kumar demanded Jarkiholi's arrest.

After recording her statement under 164 Crpc before the magistrate, her voice sampling and recording of statement by SIT under section 161 CrPC has been done, he said.

''Such a big case has been registered, but the accused is roaming freely.

Through the media what we appeal to the police, the government and the court is that we have fulfilled our promise by producing the woman before the court...now let them arrest the accused immediately,'' he said.

Kumar said the woman recorded her statement before the court without any fear.

Further noting that police had provided adequate security so far, Kumar said ''spot mahajar, medical, collection of evidence and other processes'' have to take place.

The woman's lawyers on Monday moved an application of requisition before the magistrate court to record her statement before it.

According to sources, in their submission before the court on Tuesday, they said the woman wanted to depose before the magistrate as she has ''trust issues'' with the Special Investigating Team, which is probing the case.

The court allowed the application after seeking objection from the prosecution, sources said.

The court also said that after recording a statement before the magistrate, the SIT can also do so, they added.

An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26,based on a written complaint by the woman through her lawyer, under various sections of IPC, including 354A- sexual harassment, 506- criminal intimidation, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,376C- sexual intercourse by person in authority, 417- cheating, also under IT act.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet, had resigned on March three, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was fake, the woman in the purported sex video has accused him of sexually using her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Despite several notices by the police, the woman had not appeared before them and had been releasing a series of video statements from undisclosed locations, accusing Jarkiholi of cheating her, fearing threat to her life, and seeking protection for her and family members.

She had also questioned the credibility of the SIT.

Also an unauthenticated letter reportedly written by the woman to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, requesting to personally supervise the probe, had surfaced on Monday.

On the other hand, the woman's family on Monday had requested the courts not to record her statement as she is under duress,she be given at least four days time to be with them, or kept in a place under court supervision and provided counselling.

Blaming Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for the 'sex scandal', the family had said their daughter was under a lot of pressure.

