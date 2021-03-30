Telangana: TRS, Cong, BJP candidates file nominations for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

The candidates of ruling TRS, opposition Congress, BJP and TDP on Tuesday filed their nominations for the April 17 by-election from the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana.

Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, ruling TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat, BJP's P Ravi Kumar and TDP nominee Muvva Arun Kumar, among others, submitted their papers, party sources said.

Tuesday is the last day to file nominations.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah due to ill-health in December last and the party has given ticket to his son Nomula Bhagat.

Jana Reddy, who was Leader of Opposition in the previous Telangana Legislative Assembly, lost to Narasimhaiah in the 2018 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Kadari Anjaiah Yadav, a BJP leader from Nagarjuna Sagar, joined the ruling TRS on Tuesday.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed him into the party fold, party sources said.

While the TRS looks to retain the seat in the bypoll, the election is crucial for the Congress to revive its fortunes in the wake of failures in the Dubbak assembly constituency by-election and Hyderabad civic polls late last year and the recent MLC election.

The Nagarjuna Sagar by-election is also crucial for the BJP as it aims to emerge as the alternative to TRS in the state.

BJP had won Dubbak Assembly bypoll and made significant gains in the Hyderabad civic elections.

Scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on Wednesday.

Votes would be counted on May 2.PTI SJR BN BN

