Left Menu

Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt

Catalan separatist politician Pere Aragons failed Tuesday to win a simple majority in the northeastern regions assembly, in his second attempt in less than a week to become the regional chief.Lawmakers now have two months to agree on other viable candidates.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:35 IST
Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt

Catalan separatist politician Pere Aragonès failed Tuesday to win a simple majority in the northeastern region's assembly, in his second attempt in less than a week to become the regional chief.

Lawmakers now have two months to agree on other viable candidates. Otherwise another election must be held.

Aragonès, Catalonia's acting president since last year, was backed by his left-wing republican ERC party and the far-left and separatist CUP party. Regional lawmakers voted 61-42 Tuesday against his candidacy, with most opposition coming from parties that are against Catalan secessionism.

The 32 lawmakers from Junts per Catalonia, a center-right pro-independence party, abstained from the vote after failing to reach an agreement with Aragonès' ERC party on how to proceed with efforts to break away from Spain.

Aragonès, 38, failed late last week in his first attempt to win an absolute majority of votes in the regional legislature based in Barcelona to form a government.

The wealthy region of 7.5 million Catalan and Spanish speakers remains deeply divided. Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state, while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi offers worship at Attukal temple

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night offered prayers at the famous Attukal Devi Bhagavati temple here.After addressing a series of public meetings in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, she visited the...

US citizen arrested on child abuse charge

A 66-year-old US citizen was arrested in western Nepals tourist town of Pokhara on Tuesday facing the charge of child sex abuse, police said.A special police team apprehended Michael Norman Taylor from a home-stay in Kaski district.Police s...

Adam Wingard set to direct computer-animated adaptation of 'Thundercats'

Hollywood filmmaker Adam Wingard will now helm a computer-animated adaptation of the beloved 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats for Warner Bros. This new adaptation will be made from a script that he will write along with his fre...

Bavarian leader takes jab at rival as Merkel succession nears

A senior member of Angela Merkels conservative bloc who is vying to succeed her endorsed the German chancellors call for tougher nationwide steps to break a third coronavirus wave, setting himself apart from a rival who is opposed to lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021