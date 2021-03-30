Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:37 IST
47 candidates file 70 nominations for bypolls to 2 assembly and 1 LS seat in K'taka

A total of 70 nominations have been filed by 47 candidates for the April 17 bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments till Tuesday, the last day to do so, poll officials said.

Of these nominations, 33 are from Belgaum, Basavakalyan 24 and Maski 13, according to information shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka The total 70 nominations include nine from BJP, Congress 10, NCP 3, JD(S) 2, registered unrecognised parties 10, independents 36.

Out of 47 candidates who have filed their papers, 23 are from Belgaum, Basavakalyan 14 and 10 from Maski.

Forty two out of the total 47 candidates are men.

Among the five women candidates, two each are from Belgaum and Basavakalyan, and one from Maski.

By-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats were necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively due to COVID-19 in September last year.

Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil who had won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The ruling BJP has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi, the wife of late Suresh Angadi, from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.

Pratapagouda Patil, who quit Congress and joined the party is its candidate in Maski assembly segment, while youth leader Sharanu Salagar has been fielded in Basavakalyan.

The Congress has fielded its state working president Satish Jarkiholi, currently the MLA of Yamkanmaradi assembly segment, as its candidate from Belgaum.

Mallamma, the wife of late legislator B Narayan Rao, is the grand old party's candidate from Basavakalyan seat, while Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, has been fielded in Maski segment.

JD(S) has named Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri, who was with the Congress earlier, as its candidate from Basavakalyan, and has not fielded anyone from Maski and Belgaum.

BJP, that has won most of the bypolls after coming to power, is aiming to continue its winning streak.

The Congress, that has been targeting the ruling party for its alleged failures in providing good administration, corruption and impropriety following the sex scandal, is hoping to make a mark by winning seats.

It at least aims to retain Basavakalyan and Maski, which it had won in the 2018 assembly elections.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is also hoping big in Basavakalyan, which he has said is the party's ''strong hold''.

