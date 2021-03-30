Left Menu

Congress betrayed people, indulged in corruption: Poonia

Addressing a public meeting in Rajsamand ahead of the April 17 bypolls, he said the Congress played the game of lies and loot in 55 years of its rule in the country, which was put to an end by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:41 IST
Congress betrayed people, indulged in corruption: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday targeted the Congress, accusing it of betraying people and indulging in corruption. Addressing a public meeting in Rajsamand ahead of the April 17 bypolls, he said the Congress played the game of “lies and loot” in 55 years of its rule in the country, which was put to an end by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Congress ruled the country for almost 55 years but it only betrayed people and played the game of lies and loot. The party also made records in corruption during the UPA rule,” he alleged.

“PM Narendra Modi has eradicated corruption and under his leadership, every section of society is becoming self-reliant with economic progress and self-respect,” he claimed. Targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state, he claimed that people are fed up with its misrule and exuded confidence that people will vote for the BJP candidates in the bypolls to three seats on April 17. Poonia also addressed another rally in Sahara (Bhilwara). Union minister Gajendra Singh Skekhawat and other leaders were also present on the occasion. The Assembly bypolls will be held in Rajsamand, Sahara and Sujangarh (Churu) constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Begging for his life': Teen who took viral Floyd video cries at ex-officer's trial

The Minneapolis teenager whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvins deadly arrest of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests began weeping as she was shown an image from the video at the former policemans murder trial on Tuesday. Prosecutors h...

India surpasses 6.24 cr COVID vaccination mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.24 crore with over 12.94 lakh people inoculated on Tuesday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update. A total of 6,24,08,3...

Priyanka Gandhi offers worship at Attukal temple

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night offered prayers at the famous Attukal Devi Bhagavati temple here.After addressing a series of public meetings in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, she visited the...

US citizen arrested on child abuse charge

A 66-year-old US citizen was arrested in western Nepals tourist town of Pokhara on Tuesday facing the charge of child sex abuse, police said.A special police team apprehended Michael Norman Taylor from a home-stay in Kaski district.Police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021