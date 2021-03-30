Congress betrayed people, indulged in corruption: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday targeted the Congress, accusing it of betraying people and indulging in corruption. Addressing a public meeting in Rajsamand ahead of the April 17 bypolls, he said the Congress played the game of “lies and loot” in 55 years of its rule in the country, which was put to an end by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Congress ruled the country for almost 55 years but it only betrayed people and played the game of lies and loot. The party also made records in corruption during the UPA rule,” he alleged.

“PM Narendra Modi has eradicated corruption and under his leadership, every section of society is becoming self-reliant with economic progress and self-respect,” he claimed. Targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state, he claimed that people are fed up with its misrule and exuded confidence that people will vote for the BJP candidates in the bypolls to three seats on April 17. Poonia also addressed another rally in Sahara (Bhilwara). Union minister Gajendra Singh Skekhawat and other leaders were also present on the occasion. The Assembly bypolls will be held in Rajsamand, Sahara and Sujangarh (Churu) constituencies.

