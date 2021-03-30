Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:12 IST
EC transfers Tamil Nadu police official to non-election post

The Election Commission on Tuesday shunted out Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Sources said the decision of the Commission was based on preliminary reports and inputs.

''The Commission has found a case of serious dereliction of duty by some police officials,'' a functionary said.

They said J Loganathan, IGP, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district will be transferred from his present posting to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Tamilmaran, ACP, Golden Rock Range, Law and Order, will also be placed under suspension for serious dereliction of duties and be attached to DGP headquarters immediately.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6.

PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

