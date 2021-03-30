Left Menu

Andhra Minister slams former CM Chandrababu Naidu for raising debts, blaming YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao on Tuesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that he raised the debts of the state and was blaming current Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:39 IST
Andhra Minister slams former CM Chandrababu Naidu for raising debts, blaming YS Jagan
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao. (Photo: Twitter @IamKodaliNani). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao on Tuesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that he raised the debts of the state and was blaming current Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. "Chandrababu Naidu had raised huge debts for the state and misused them indiscriminately but he is blaming YS Jagan for debts during the COVID-19 pandemic," Rao said while addressing the media at Amaravati.

"TDP leaders celebrated 40 years of the party's foundation day yesterday but those leaders are the ones who grabbed party from its founder NT Ramarao. That is a pity. Chandrababu Naidu is a cheater. He insulted even the general public during recent municipality elections," he added. Rao further said that Naidu had been shown his place by the people.

He wants to make his son the CM but he is not capable of winning at least his own seat. That's why he became frustrated, the YSRCP leader added. "Chandrababu and his followers have been criticizing since two days that the YSRCP government has been raising debts to the tune of 90,000 crores. Naidu had raised the debts to the 3.60 lakh crores during his tenure and spent lavishly. No public benefit was done," he said.

He defended Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that debts had been raised during the COVID-19 pandemic time as he had distributed money to the public in the form of welfare schemes, "He did not steal the money like Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan thinks like a father to the people of Andhra Pradesh. A section of the media has been trying to project Chandrababu Naidu as a big leader, but the public knows the reality," he added.

Responding to Telangana Chief Minister's recent statement that one acre of land in Telangana is more valuable than two acres of land in Andhra, Kodali Nani said, "Chandrababu Naidu is the sole reason for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Even after that, he has not ruled properly. He neglected all projects. He concentrated only on Amaravati for his own personal interests. For the last two years, YS Jagan is trying to develop all regions in the state but the same Chandrababu Naidu is hampering the process by creating legal hurdles." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021