Left Menu

Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy in hospital before schedule

We are waiting for further communication, the family member said.After Pawar 80 complained of abdominal pains on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening.However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last Sunday evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:18 IST
Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy in hospital before schedule
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday night underwent endoscopy at a hospital here a day before schedule, a family member said, adding that doctors might take a call on operating him late night itself.

''The doctors performed endoscopy on Pawar. They would soon take a call on operating him. They could advance the surgery and perform it tonight itself. We are waiting for further communication,'' the family member said.

After Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening.

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.

''Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,'' he had tweeted.

''He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,'' the minister had said.

NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said there was nothing to worry about Pawar's health.

An endoscopy is a procedure wherein an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021