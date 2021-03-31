Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Under political attack, Brazil's Bolsonaro goes on the offensive

For Kramer, Bolsonaro's moves were at their core focused on short-term survival, although next year's election and the prospect of facing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is never far from the leader's mind. "He knows the next two months are going to be really tough until the curve flattens," Kramer said, referring to the explosion of cases that has made Brazil the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 02:41 IST
ANALYSIS-Under political attack, Brazil's Bolsonaro goes on the offensive

Under attack from all sides, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro did what might have been expected of a former army captain - he went on the offensive.

Thousands of Brazilians are dying daily of COVID-19, the economy is struggling and the president's political arch-rival now threatens his 2022 re-election bid. So Bolsonaro shuffled the deck, putting loyalists in key ministerial positions and smoothing relations with capricious allies in Congress. By making six changes to his Cabinet, the largest shake-up of his presidency so far, Bolsonaro regained the initiative.

The reshuffle began with allies' demands to tone down the far-right rhetoric, including the ouster of anti-China firebrand Ernesto Araujo as top diplomat. But Bolsonaro's main objective, according to political analysts, was gaining greater control over the armed forces and the federal police. Unexpected shake-ups at the Defense Ministry and the Justice Ministry, which oversees the police, put staunch Bolsonaro supporters in charge.

A Cabinet position handling legislative priorities went to a member of the powerful congressional coalition known as the "centrão," whose support is vital to keeping impeachment at bay. "Bolsonaro started yesterday morning on the ropes, taking hits from all sides," said Paulo Kramer, a political scientist in Brasilia. "But as the day passed, he turned it around."

Signs of easier relations between Congress and the president helped Brazilian stocks, which hit a one-month high on Tuesday. For Kramer, Bolsonaro's moves were at their core focused on short-term survival, although next year's election and the prospect of facing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is never far from the leader's mind.

"He knows the next two months are going to be really tough until the curve flattens," Kramer said, referring to the explosion of cases that has made Brazil the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The country trails only the United States in total COVID-19 deaths and cases. So far, Bolsonaro has held on to his core support of about 30% in opinion polls. But his rejection rates continue to climb and, if epidemiologists are right, the worst of Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak is still to come.

COALITION FRACTURING? It was too early, Brasilia watchers said, to know if the high-stakes gambit would work. The military, in particular, is a complex organization not easily swayed by a single appointment.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said it would also replace all three commanders of the armed forces, but did not provide details of who would be appointed in their place. Their departures add to evidence that the coalition that got Bolsonaro elected appears to be fracturing.

"I think President Bolsonaro is at a moment of great isolation," said Leonardo Barreto, director at political consultancy Vector in Brasilia. After cheering Bolsonaro's promises of free-market reforms, Brazil's business elite is frustrated by a stalled agenda of privatizations and political interventions at state lender Banco do Brasil and oil producer Petrobras.

Military officers, some of whom took key roles in the administration, are increasingly concerned their reputation is being tarnished by the government's missteps. Far-right ideologues are also losing space in Bolsonaro's Cabinet after the exit of Araujo and an earlier housecleaning at the Education Ministry. "He realized he had people around him who wouldn't do everything he wanted," Rafael Alcadipani, professor at business school Fundação Getulio Vargas, said of Bolsonaro.

"He is getting himself organized, both with the armed forces and the police through the Justice Ministry, to have a group that is more loyal to him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo on target as Portugal overcome scare to beat Luxembourg

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but then missed a sitter as the visitors came from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 on Tuesday.The hosts went into the match full of confidence after w...

UK calls for end to "pernicious" trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks

Britain said it will push G7 allies at talks on Wednesday to do more to ban pernicious practices in trade, such as forced labour and intellectual property theft, in an apparent call for a tougher line towards China at the World Trade Organi...

South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Given the role of ...

Soccer-Late Mak strike gives Slovakia 2-1 win over Russia

A late Robert Mak strike gave Slovakia a 2-1 win against Russia on Tuesday in their World Cup Group H qualifier as the home side soaked up late pressure from the visitors to hang on for the victory. Milan Skriniar put the hosts in front in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021