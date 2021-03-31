Left Menu

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel opposes Aurangabad lockdown says will take out Morcha on March 31

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday opposed the 10-day lockdown in the Aurangabad district and said his party will take out a huge morcha against it on March 31.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 08:58 IST
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday opposed the 10-day lockdown in the Aurangabad district and said his party will take out a huge morcha against it on March 31. "I will take out a huge morcha on March 31 from Paithangate following all Covid norms for our demand to fill up vacancies in government-run hospital in Aurangabad with beating dhols and drums to wake up a sleeping administration," said Jaleel.

The district administration of Aurangabad on Saturday issued orders for a 10-day lockdown in the district due to rising cases of coronavirus. Addressing a press conference Jaleel said, "Administration has taken the decision of lockdown for easing their work."

He alleged that the administration was lagging in providing the required manpower to keep hospitals and civic bodies functioning. "The government hospital, super speciality unit, cancer hospital and several other hospitals including civic bodies have not been functioning due to lack of manpower. At least 2,048 posts including doctors, nurses among several others have been lying vacant since 2017," said Jaleel.

"The government has failed to fill up these posts resulting in the people of the city deprived of medical facilities there," he added. Stating that the administration had allowed industries to run continuously in the lockdown period, he said that if the government wanted to impose lockdown it should have shut down the industrial units also for the safety of workers.

He appealed to all people from the district to participate in morcha against the administration. The AIMIM MP also spoke of the situation of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra where there is a surge in Covid cases.

"State Health minister Rajesh Tope hails from Jalna and another medical education minister Amit Deshmukh also belongs to Latur of this region, it is very unfortunate that the situation of our region is in a very bad position due to the basic infrastructure of medical services," said Jaleel. (ANI)

US enterprises should make use of the state ecosystem: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Electronics and IT portfolio, called on American businessmen and industry players to expand their activities in the state by taking advantage of the supportive meas...

West Bengal assembly election: EC directs transfer of Haldia SDPO

The Election Commission has directed the transfer of Barun Baidya, current Sub-divisional Police Officer SDPO Haldia and posted Uttam Mitra WBPS to this post with immediate effect. The officer transferred out will not be posted in any elect...

Man held for attempt to rape 18-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year-old man who attempted to rape an 18-month-old baby girl was arrested and sent to judicial remand. I Polavaram sub-inspector Ramu gave details of the case to ANI as follows Parimi Venkata Subbarao 45 is a resident of G Vemavaram vi...

Congress is so helpless, it's taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself politically alive. The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself political...
