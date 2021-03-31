Left Menu

West Bengal assembly election: EC directs transfer of Haldia SDPO

The Election Commission has directed the transfer of Barun Baidya, current Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Haldia and posted Uttam Mitra WBPS to this post with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has directed the transfer of Barun Baidya, current Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Haldia and posted Uttam Mitra WBPS to this post with immediate effect. The officer transferred out will not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections, said the ECI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking suspension of some police officials in Haldia and Nandigram for allegedly helping the Trinamool Congress (TMC) carry out malpractices and irregularities during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections. Suvendu has urged the suspension of Haldia Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barun Baidya and some other officers of Nandigram police station. (ANI)

