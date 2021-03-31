Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positive
We are self-isolating along with other family members, the 87-year-old JDS patriarch tweeted.I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic, he added.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:13 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.
''My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members,'' the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.
''I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,'' he added.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B S Yediyurappa
- H D Deve Gowda