Sex Scandal: SIT probing all angles, will bring truth out, says Bommai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:52 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the SIT, probing the alleged sex scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was looking into all angles as per the set criminal procedures, and will bring out the truth without buckling under any political pressure.

The Minister slammed the opposition Congress for criticising the probe and said it will not influence the investigation in any way as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was functioning in accordance with law.

''SIT will have to do in detail all round inquiry systematically. There is a set criminal procedure code for it and accordingly it has to be done and they are doing it.

No one can intervene in it, so I will also not comment on it,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he sought to know what locus standi does the Congress have to criticise the government regarding the investigation, while accusing it of hushing up the sex scam involving former minister H Y Meti, when the national party was in power.

''They (Congress) will have to look back and see what they had done while in power.

We are doing things in accordance with law because ultimately everything has to be established in the court of law,'' he added.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday had alleged that the BJP government in the state was supporting and standing behind Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The opposition party also through a tweet had questioned the Home Minister calling him ''Buildup Bommai'', that as to why the accused Ramesh Jarkiholi was still roaming freely and has not been arrested.

Averring that such tweets, statements and protests from any side will not influence the SIT in any way, Bommai said SIT will function in accordance with law and will not buckle under any pressure.

''Without favouring anyone, they are working towards bringing the truth out.

There are efficient honest officers,'' he said, as he appealed that no one should try to cause any obstructions to the fair probe by making unnecessary comments or lowering its seriousness.

Police are free to take all necessary action based on the case, he added.

Meanwhile, the woman in the the purported sex CD has been subjected to medical test on Wednesday and later the spot mahajar will take place, police sources said.

She had on Tuesday appeared before the magistrate and recorded her statement, and later before the SIT.

An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26 based on a written complaint by the woman through her lawyer.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on March three, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal.

While Jarkiholi, a MLA from Gokak, has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was fake, the woman in the purported sex video has accused him of sexually using her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

