Congress has track record of fulfilling poll promises: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that his party keeps its promises and has a track record of having done so after winning assembly elections in other states.

Speaking to reporters after praying at the famed Shakti cult shrine of Kamakhya, Gandhi said that unlike the BJP his party keeps promises made to the people during elections.

Replying to a question on what his party would do if it wins the state elections, Gandhi said, ''We have promised five guarantees''. The 'five guarantees' include 'nullifying' the CAA in the state, providing five lakh government jobs to youths in five years, 200 units of free electricity for every household, raising tea garden workers' daily-wages from a current Rs 193 to Rs 365 and an assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers.

''We are not like BJP, we fulfill what we promise,'' Gandhi said, pointing out that in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka his party had promised to waive farm loans and did so after assuming power.

''In Assam, we have guaranteed to raise the tea garden workers' daily wage to Rs 365,'' he said, referring to one of the five promises.

Gandhi offered prayers at the Shaktipeeth atop the Nilachal Hill prior to setting out for election rallies at Chaygaon and Barkhetri, which will go to the polls in the last phase on April 6.

Gandhi could not travel to his scheduled rallies at Silchar, Haflong and Bokajan on Tuesday due to heavy downpour and bad weather there.

Instead, he posted his message on Twitter, asserting that his party will fulfill all its 'five guarantees' when it forms government in the state.

Elections to 39 constituencies will be held in the second phase on Thursday, and 40 seats in the final phase on April 6.

An estimated 79.97 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on March 27.

