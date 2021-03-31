Left Menu

DMK-Cong failed to safeguard women, alleges UP CM

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:55 IST
Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit at out both the Congress and DMK alleging that they have failed to safeguard women.

Referring to some alleged derogatory remarks made by some political party leaders, including DMK MP A Raja, recently, Adityanath said this has proved that there would be no protection to women if these parties were voted to power.

Addressing a rally here seeking votes for Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP candidate for the Coimbatore south assembly constituency, he said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always development of Tamil Nadu, both industrially and economically.

If the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the state would get more funds for development activities, he said.

The BJP-led government has sanctioned to Coimbatore city a defense corridor for manufacturing components for the sector, by which it will become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and result in generation of large employment, Adityanath added.

The chief minister also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing nearly Rs 120 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Adityanath earlier visited the Puliyakulam Lord Ganesha temple and offered prayers.

From there he was led to the venue of the public meeting by 1,000 two-wheeler riders in a procession, covering a 7 km distance.

Vehicular traffic was paralysed on main roads during the period.PTI NVM BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

