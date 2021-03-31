Left Menu

COVID: Rajasthan CM orders district-level planning

The state reported 665 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,32,243. The number of active cases is 8,155.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:03 IST
COVID: Rajasthan CM orders district-level planning

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to make district-level action plans to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister said that necessary decisions would be taken to control the infection.

''Saving people's lives is our top priority. In view of the increasing infection, we will not compromise at any cost and necessary decisions will be taken,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

Gehlot directed the officials to ensure strict adherence to 'No Mask, No Entry'.

He said that instructions were issued to officials to formulate action plans in districts in order to monitor the situation and review mortality and growth rates regularly. The state reported 665 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,32,243. The number of active cases is 8,155.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exchange of gunfire at Indonesian national police HQ- media

Gunfire was exchanged at the Indonesian national police headquarters on Wednesday, local media outlets reported.TV channel TV One said one person at the scene was dead.Also Read AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 ...

MP CM reviews wildfire situation in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed the wildfire situation at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in the states Umaria district.According to forest authorities, wildfires have been reported in parts of the re...

Priyanka reaches out to housewives in poll-bound Kerala

Reaching out to women voters in Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role they play in society and said till entering politics at the age of 47,she looked after her children, cleaned her house and coo...

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting. The Italian, a captain of a frigate, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021