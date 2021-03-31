COVID: Rajasthan CM orders district-level planning

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to make district-level action plans to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister said that necessary decisions would be taken to control the infection.

''Saving people's lives is our top priority. In view of the increasing infection, we will not compromise at any cost and necessary decisions will be taken,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

Gehlot directed the officials to ensure strict adherence to 'No Mask, No Entry'.

He said that instructions were issued to officials to formulate action plans in districts in order to monitor the situation and review mortality and growth rates regularly. The state reported 665 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,32,243. The number of active cases is 8,155.

