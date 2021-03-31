Left Menu

West Bengal elections: Section 144 imposed in Nandigram ahead of 2nd phase polling

The Election Commission has imposed Section 144 in Nandigram, ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections that will witness an intense contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari here.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has imposed Section 144 in Nandigram, ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections that will witness an intense contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari here. According to a notice, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Avneet Punia on Tuesday said in accordance with specific directions of the Election Commission and in the likelihood of violence, breach of peace and unwarranted incidents, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from 6:30 pm on March 30 till April 2.

The assembly of five or more persons, excluding persons on election duty and voters, is prohibited within 200 metres of the polling premises, according to the order. No cell phones and wireless sets would be allowed within 100 metre-perimeter of the polling premises, except by persons on election duty.

In phase two of the elections, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will go to polls. There are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Mamata and Suvendu, who had joined the BJP in December last year. Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. Adhikari had earlier pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat the TMC chief by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)

