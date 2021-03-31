Left Menu

Joyce George 'publicly' apologises for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Former Kerala MP Joyce George, who made a derogatory remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has "publicly apologised" for his statement after it invited widespread criticism.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:10 IST
Former Kerala MP Joyce George addressing an event. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Former Kerala MP Joyce George, who made a derogatory remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has "publicly apologised" for his statement after it invited widespread criticism. On Wednesday taking to Facebook, Joyce George, said, "I unconditionally withdrew and publicly apologised when I realised that there had been an inappropriate reference on my part that never been made before. There is no doubt that it was a reference that should not have come from someone like me. The controversy helped me to become aware of the need for caution, not only in public space but also in private conversation," he said.

Further speaking to reporters, he said that he is unconditionally withdrawing the remark made against the Congress leader. On Monday, during a campaign for state minister MM Mani, George had said, "Rahul Gandhi's programs are held only in women's colleges. He goes there and teaches girls how to stand straight, how to bend. Don't go near him and do such things, he isn't married." (ANI)

