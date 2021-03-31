Mamata di is scared, she will lose Nandigram: JP Nadda

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday remarked that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was 'scared' and she would lose the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP national president JP Nadda speaking at a public gathering in Hooghly on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday remarked that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was 'scared' and she would lose the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking at a public gathering in Dhaniakhali, Nadda said: "Mamata di has been saying that we are not distributing food to the poor. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi made arrangements from March to November 2020 to send 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat, 1 kg dal to Bengal during COVID-19, what did the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers do? Who are the chalchors (rice thieves)?"

He mentioned that people who snatch the rights of common men of West Bengal are now claiming to provide rights to them. Slamming the TMC over the death of Shobha Majumdar, the octagenarian mother of a BJP worker, the BJP president said: "What kind of 'Bengal's mother, sister' are you, who did not think of Bengal's mothers and daughters? Shobha di had to sacrifice her life to save her son's life."

"Bengal is number one in the abduction of women, acid attacks, attempts to murder and unsolved missing cases. Domestic violence has increased 35 per cent in Bengal. No action is being taken to curb violence against women," he claimed. Nadda said the strength of women in the public rally in Hooghly clearly showed that 'Kamal khilana hai, TMC ko saaf karna hai' (Have to bloom the lotus, have to clear TMC).

He also slammed Banerjee's government for imposing curfew when PM Modi was inaugurating Ram temple in Ayodhya, accusing her of playing the religion card to win elections. "I saw TMC workers celebrating Saraswati Puja, where were you for four years? Even Mamata di was taking part in celebrations. Why did you not do it before, why remember now? This is because the Bengali people have declared that TMC will go and BJP will come," he further said.

Nadda also claimed that Banerjee had called the Batla House encounter 'fake' and promised to leave politics if proved otherwise. "Now HC has confirmed that Ariz Khan is a terrorist and took action by sending him to jail. Mamata di will you leave politics now?" he asked.

The senior BJP leader also claimed that the Chief Minister turned her back when she was asked by the Centre to send a list of aggrieved farmers. In phase two of the elections, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will go to polls.

There are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. Adhikari had earlier pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)

