Ex-CM Raje, Union ministers among 30 BJP leaders to campaign for state bypolls

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are among 30 BJP leaders who will be campaigning in the state’s three assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held in April.

The party on Wednesday released a list of star campaigners which includes the names of the party's state president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former CM Raje, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary and MPs Diya Kumari and CP Joshi. Rajya Sabha MPs Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur, Kirori Meena are among other leaders who will be campaigning in the bypolls, the party said in a statement. Polling in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand will be held on 17 April and counting will take place on May 2.

Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailash Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshwari (BJP), respectively.

