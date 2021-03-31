Left Menu

Niger capital calm after heavy gunfire near presidency overnight

The sources did not say where the assailants had gone or comment on the whereabouts of President Mahamane Ousmane or president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who is due to be sworn in on Friday after an election victory disputed by Ousmane. Former U.S. Sahel envoy J.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:25 IST
Niger capital calm after heavy gunfire near presidency overnight
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Niger's capital Niamey was calm on Wednesday morning following heavy gunfire near the presidential palace during the night after a unit from a nearby airbase tried to seize the palace, a senior Niger security source said.

The assailants were pushed back by heavy shelling and gunfire from the presidential guard unit, said three other security sources who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media. The sources did not say where the assailants had gone or comment on the whereabouts of President Mahamane Ousmane or president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who is due to be sworn in on Friday after an election victory disputed by Ousmane.

Former U.S. Sahel envoy J. Peter Pham tweeted that both men were safe. The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment. Bazoum's election is the first democratic transition of power in the West African state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.

The heavy gunfire started around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes, according to a Reuters witness. By 10 a.m. roads were open and the situation appeared normal, said, several witnesses. There have been growing attacks by Islamist militants, and protests in the country following Bazoum's victory in a February presidential election runoff. Former president Ousmane, who lost that contest, has rejected the results and said there was a fraud.

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey said in a statement it was closed for the day due to gunshots heard in the neighborhood and warned that the security situation remained fluid in the post-election period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan drone academy founder hopes to help aspiring pilots soar

In 2017, Nairobi-based producer Tony Mwangi headed to South Africa to retrain as a drone pilot instructor, hoping to get a head start in the industry before it was legal to own and operate drones in Kenya.Now, a year after the Kenyan govern...

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 4.48 pc in Feb

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 4.48 per cent in February, due to higher prices of fuel and certain food items.It had stood at 3.15 per cent in the previous month of January.Year-on-year inflation for the month February 2021...

Chhattisgarh: 2 held for smuggling diamonds worth Rs 2.50 lakh

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 12 pieces of rough diamonds valued at Rs 2.50 lakh in Chhattisgarhs Gariaband district, an official said on Wednesday.With this, the Gariaband police have so far seized 672 pieces of ...

EU Commission sues Poland for undermining independence of judges

The European Commission took the Polish government to court on Wednesday accusing it of undermining the independence of judges and preventing them from applying EU law in Poland. The EU executive also asked the Court of Justice of the Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021