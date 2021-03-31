Left Menu

Macron, Merkel discussed potential Sputnik V vaccine cooperation with Putin

Behind the scenes, the bloc is showing an increased interest in the Sputnik V shot, EU diplomatic and official sources have told Reuters. Macron and Merkel had also told Putin to respect jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny's rights and to preserve his health, the French presidency said in its statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:38 IST
Macron, Merkel discussed potential Sputnik V vaccine cooperation with Putin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron's office and the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU. The European Union's regulator -- the European Medicines Agency -- has yet to grant its approval to Sputnik V but is reviewing it, and some individual EU member states have either approved it or are assessing it for approval at a national level.

Use of the Russian vaccine has divided the 27-nation bloc with some such as Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, saying it has no need for Sputnik V and others, such as Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, accusing Moscow of using vaccines for propaganda, something it rejects. Behind the scenes, the bloc is showing an increased interest in the Sputnik V shot, EU diplomatic and official sources have told Reuters.

Macron and Merkel had also told Putin to respect jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny's rights and to preserve his health, the French presidency said in its statement. The Kremlin said Putin had explained what it called the "objective circumstances" of Navalny's case, which saw him jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called politically motivated. He has since alleged he is not getting proper medical treatment.

The three leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Belarus, Libya, Syria and agreed to coordinate efforts so that Iran returned to full compliance with its international obligations, the French statement said. Putin used the call to accuse Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and of failing to honor earlier agreements over its war-torn east, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

26 athletes test positive for COVID at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority o...

Gangwar flags off field work of surveys on migrant workers, employment

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday flagged off the field work of All India Survey on Migrant Workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey AQEES.These are two of the five all-India surveys that the La...

Poland to hit peak of third wave this week or next, says minister

Poland will reach the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic this week or next according to government forecasts, Polands Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday....

Kenyan drone academy founder hopes to help aspiring pilots soar

In 2017, Nairobi-based producer Tony Mwangi headed to South Africa to retrain as a drone pilot instructor, hoping to get a head start in the industry before it was legal to own and operate drones in Kenya.Now, a year after the Kenyan govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021