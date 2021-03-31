Left Menu

Narayanasamy rejects PM's allegations against him, previous govt in Pondy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:50 IST
Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday denied as 'baseless' the allegations levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against him and the previous party government he headed in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy told reporters here that all the charges have been made by Modi without any basis.

''If there are any corrupt practices during my stewardship and on the part of the previous Congress government, a probe could be ordered by the Prime Minister instead of making off the cuff allegations at the rally,'' he said.

Addressing an election rally of the NDA here on Tuesday, Modi had said the previous Congress government headed by Narayanasamy had turned out to be a 'disaster' that failed on all fronts.

In his reaction, Narayanasamy said Modi's address is a 'disappointment' to the people as there was a general expectation that the PM would come out with a firm assurance on granting statehood to Puducherry.

The former Chief Minister said nothing on the issues relating to the union territory was mentioned by the Prime Minister, who has consequently let down the people of Puducherry.

Narayanasamy said although AINRC leader N Rangasamy had raised a demand for statehood during his speech, the Prime Minister had not made any reference to the matter.

Narayanasamy termed the PM's allegations against him and the previous government in Puducherry as ''baseless and untenable.'' ''No new scheme has been evolved by the NDA government at the Centre for Puducherry,'' he alleged.

He also claimed that the AINRC, a constituent of the NDA here, was functioning like a B team of the BJP.

