Ahead of phase II polling, Bengal administration imposes Section 144 in Nandigram, adjoining constituencies

With Nandigram going to polls in the second phase of elections in West Bengal, the administration has imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure in order to avoid any untoward incident during the voting process.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:09 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika With Nandigram going to polls in the second phase of elections in West Bengal, the administration has imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure in order to avoid any untoward incident during the voting process.

The voting for the second phase of polls will take place on April 1. Apart from the deployment of the Central Police Force (CPF), the administration has taken non-CPF measures to keep a check and tight vigil on activities in and around polling stations.

According to District Magistrate, Purba Medinipur, Smita Pandey, Section 144 implemented across Tamluk and Haldia subdivision for smooth conduct of polling and will end tomorrow evening as soon as voting ends. "Both SDOs have imposed Section 144 in Tamluk and Nandigram. Being as sensitive as this is and for smooth conduct of polls, ensuring no gathering happens and no untoward incident happens," stated the DM who also informed that there are 511 sensitive booths in the district.

Gearing up for the polls, the DM informed that there are non-CPF measures are in place, in addition, to aid smooth and fair conduct of polls. "Four non-Central Police Force measures like webcasting, micro observer, CCTV, videography, we have mapped all this. On every booth, a minimum of one has to be there. Whereas on the sensitive booths, two CPF measures will be deployed," she said.

"On sensitive booths at least one additional non-CPF measure is required," Pandey stated. For phase two of the elections, there are 3,210 polling stations in 1,937 premises in the district.

"We have 22.82 lakh voters. We have the privilege to have the highest number of female polling stations out of 504," informed the DM. As the focus remains on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari is contesting, the administration has ensured tight vigil.

"Out of 200 companies for nine Assembly constituencies in Purba Medinipur, approximately 20 have been deployed in Nandigram," stated the official. For all the booths in East Medinipur and in the state, Central Police Force has been deployed as per the scale decided by the state government.

"Apart from that CPF, there are SFT, SST in place and enough companies. They are doing their confidence-building measures and route in March. They are mobile and in place," the DM further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

