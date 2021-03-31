Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife tests COVID-19 positive

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

''My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members,'' the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

Advertisement

''I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,'' he added.

The couple are currently undergoing treatment at the city's Manipal Hospital, hospital sources said.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a video statement said, there was no reason for worry and his parents were getting good treatment.

''I request the friends and well wishers of the family not to worry, experts doctors are giving them the best treatment.

I request everyone not to come near the hospital, also no one will be allowed there,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Narendra Modi spoke to Gowda and enquired about his and his wife's health.

''Spoke to former PM Shri H Deve Gowda Ji and enquired about his and his wifes health.

Praying for their quick recovery,'' Modi tweeted.

Later, Gowda thanked the PM for inquiring about his health.

''I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city.

I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed,'' he tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar have wished that Gowda and Chennamma return to good health as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)