Left Menu

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife tests COVID-19 positive

I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city.I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed, he tweeted.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar have wished that Gowda and Chennamma return to good health as soon as possible.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:26 IST
Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife tests COVID-19 positive

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

''My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members,'' the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

''I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,'' he added.

The couple are currently undergoing treatment at the city's Manipal Hospital, hospital sources said.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a video statement said, there was no reason for worry and his parents were getting good treatment.

''I request the friends and well wishers of the family not to worry, experts doctors are giving them the best treatment.

I request everyone not to come near the hospital, also no one will be allowed there,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Narendra Modi spoke to Gowda and enquired about his and his wife's health.

''Spoke to former PM Shri H Deve Gowda Ji and enquired about his and his wifes health.

Praying for their quick recovery,'' Modi tweeted.

Later, Gowda thanked the PM for inquiring about his health.

''I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city.

I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed,'' he tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar have wished that Gowda and Chennamma return to good health as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, and infections are likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks, its health minister said on Wednesday.The country began rolling out v...

26 athletes test positive for COVID at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority o...

Gangwar flags off field work of surveys on migrant workers, employment

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday flagged off the field work of All India Survey on Migrant Workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey AQEES.These are two of the five all-India surveys that the La...

Poland to hit peak of third wave this week or next, says minister

Poland will reach the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic this week or next according to government forecasts, Polands Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021